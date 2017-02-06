Teams Great Britain and Spain through to Davis Cup quarter-finals

Team GB came through in awkward circumstances

GREAT Britain and Spain have made it to the final eight of this year’s Davis Cup.

But team GB came through in awkward circumstances.

Brit Kyle Edmund was two sets to love up and leading 2-1 in the third in the decider when his 17-year-old Canadian opponent Denis Shapovalov tried to blast a ball into the stands in a fit of rage.

However, by accident, the ball hit umpire Arnaud Gabas straight in his eye. He was unable to continue and he disqualified Shapovalov.

“It was a strange way to finish,” Edmund said. “I’ve never been part of something like that.”

“On paper I had an advantage but you don’t play on paper, you play on a hard court. Anything can happen in the Davis Cup so I’m very pleased.”

Spain qualified by winning both their singles rubbers in Croatia.

Roberto Bautista beat Franko Skugor in four sets before Pablo Carreno Busta defeated Nikola Mektic 7-6(4) 6-1 6-4.

Australia, France, the United States and Serbia all also qualified.

In the quarter-finals, Australia will host the United States, Serbia will play Spain, France face Britain and Belgium will go to either Argentina or Italy, who have had play delayed by rain in Buenos Aires.





All ties will be played over the weekend of April 7-9.