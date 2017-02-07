You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Malaga avocado exports under threat from Donald Trump’s Mexico tax”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Malaga avocado exports under threat from Donald Trump’s Mexico tax”.
Surley eu trade rules would prevent this after all Mexico is not a member
They will, they will just slap their own taxes on it.