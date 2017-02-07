Malaga-based app developers to represent Spain at Google’s startup summit

GOOGLE has invited a Malaga-designed app to its international meetup in Israel.

Koodous is a free app for Android designed by Hispasec, which checks programmes installed on a phone or tablet for viruses and releases the findings to security analysts around the world to help them develop new virus-detection tools.

The app has already been downloaded more than 50,000 times.

Developers of the app will be the only Spanish representatives at Google’s Campus Exchange in Tel Aviv, a meeting of startups from around the world, which aims to generate contacts, connections and mentors.