Spain launches new bid to attract lucrative gay tourists

SPAIN is targeting gay tourists in a bid to lure the lucrative demographic to its shores all year round.

A programme of events aimed specifically at the LGBT community dominated January’s International Tourism Fair in Madrid – with a new website also launched.

Gay travellers are responsible for 15% of international tourism spending and they are also tend to travel more in the off-season.

Spain is one of the top LGBT tourist destinations, in part thanks to its positive record on gay rights, with same-sex marriages introduced in 2005, nearly a decade before the UK.

Madrid generated €150 million from its Gay Pride festival last year, and that figure is expected to rise in 2017.

The tourism fair (FITUR) announced a record number of 245,000 this year, with attendees included professionals from every corner of Spain, as well as from 165 countries worldwide.

Visit www.fiturgaylgbt.com for more information on Spain’s LGBT tourism plan.