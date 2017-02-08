Cold snap caused ‘very significant’ damage to oranges

Cristobal Aguado, President of the Valencian Association of Agriculture has warned that vegetables such as artichokes and beans may also be in danger

THE recent cold snap could cause ‘very significant’ damage to orange crops.

Cristobal Aguado, President of the Valencian Association of Agriculture has warned that vegetables such as artichokes and beans may also be in danger.

Aguado has called on the government to become more involved in supporting the sector, which has also suffered the impact of unexpected drought and intense rainfall in the last year.

“If there is no response soon and there is a frost, the agrarian organisations will have to consider organising protests,” he warned.