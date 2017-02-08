You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Cold snap caused ‘very significant’ damage to oranges”.
Cold snap caused ‘very significant’ damage to oranges
Cristobal Aguado, President of the Valencian Association of Agriculture has warned that vegetables such as artichokes and beans may also be in danger
You can take a position on the orange crop in Florida by means of options and futures contracts, maybe you can on the Spanish orange crop?