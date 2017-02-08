Andalucia named Spain’s leading food and drink exporter

ANDALUCIA has been named Spain’s biggest exporter of food and drink.

In 2016 goods produced in the region were responsible for generating almost one quarter (22.7%) of the country’s income in the sector.

This was higher than the value of consumables from Catalunya and Valencia, which generated 21.9% and 12.6% of the country’s total income respectively.

Among the biggest buyers of Andalucian food and drink were China, the US and Australia.

Andalucia’s success is in part due to a big push by the Junta to reach out to new foreign markets by advertising the goods from 903 produce companies.