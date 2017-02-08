Buzzfeed made a ‘how to make Spanish tortilla’ video and Spaniards are furious

The clip soon went viral as Spaniards were just not having it

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 8 Feb, 2017 @ 12:42
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Buzzfeed made a ‘how to make Spanish tortilla’ video and Spaniards are furious”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

HAVE YOUR SAY...