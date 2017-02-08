You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Buzzfeed made a ‘how to make Spanish tortilla’ video and Spaniards are furious”.
- Andalucia
- Almeria
- Other News
- Business & Finance
- Cadiz
- Cordoba
- Food & Drink
- Granada
- Huelva
- Jaen
- La Cultura
- Malaga
Buzzfeed made a ‘how to make Spanish tortilla’ video and Spaniards are furious
The clip soon went viral as Spaniards were just not having it
Most Spanish tortillas are ’50 shades of oil and salt’.