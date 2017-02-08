You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Rajoy offers to become Trump’s Europe and Latin America middleman in first official call”.
Rajoy offers to become Trump’s Europe and Latin America middleman in first official call
Mariano Rajoy made the commitment in an official telephone conversation last night, the first between the two parties since Trump came to power
What a creep! All Rajoy got from Trump was an order to get his hand in his pocket if he wanted help with NATO. And the last thing the Donald wants is “a greater integration between the EU states”. It’s more in his interests to see a trading bloc of five hundred million people split into it’s constituent parts, so he can deal separately with each one. We will then have twenty eight little countries crawling to him, fighting for the crumbs he deigns to let drop from his rich man’s table.
So far, the only person with sufficient cojones to defy him, is the Speaker of the House, John Bercow, who has told him like it is, in no uncertain terms.
Yeah, and he has now had his cojones chopped off. How dare he make such a statement about the most powerful man on this planet, he should look back to other unsavory people he entertained.