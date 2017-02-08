A simple eye test can uncover a host of underlying diseases

A surprising amount can be revealed from an eye test, from macular degeneration to brain tumours

How a simple ocular test can uncover a host of underlying diseases

What can an eye test spot?

A SURPRISING amount can be revealed from an eye test, from the early stages of conditions which can permanently damage the vision such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration, to spotting warning signs of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, stroke risk and symptoms associated with brain tumours.

New research from University College London’s Institute of Ophthalmology has shown that changes in the retina may reveal the presence of Parkinson’s Disease and allow early diagnosis before patients start to suffer from tremors. Early diagnosis gives more treatment options, so an eye test will become an important tool in fighting this debilitating disease, among many others.

How can ophthalmologists see these health conditions?

To be in with the best chance of spotting health issues early on, you need to have a thorough eye check-up which includes a range of tests using the latest technology. One great tool is Digital Retinal Photography which uses a camera to take a picture of the back of the eye – the only part of the human body where the microcirculation of blood can be observed directly. The state-of-the-art technique helps to identify changes that might be associated with certain eye conditions and health complaints. And the ability to save images creates a lasting record for ongoing monitoring. If necessary, the optician can refer patients directly for to their hospital or general practitioner for further medical examination .

Where can I get digital retinal photography included in my eye test?

