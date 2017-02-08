Vegetable crisis cost UK retailers €9 million in January alone

THE UK salad shortage caused by bad weather in Spain has hit retailers hard, according to new figures from the market research company IRI.

UK courgette sales were down by €2.3 million in January, a fall of nearly 40% on last year. Sales of bagged spinach were down 47%, losing €6.5 million. This puts the impact of the crisis at €8.8 million, and that’s not taking the shortage of lettuce into account.

A triple-whammy of drought, floods and hard frost has decimated the Spanish crops of lettuce, spinach, courgettes and other vegetables.

This has resulted in a shortage in the UK, which imports about 65% of its fresh fruit and vegetables from the rest of the EU, with Spain the biggest individual source.

British supermarkets have begun to ration lettuces, and many shelves stand empty altogether.

A black market has sprung up, trading the green stuff for up to four times its normal value.

There have been reports of broccoli on sale for €6 a kilo, and iceberg lettuce being flogged for €5 a pop.

Fepex, the largest Spanish growers’ association, has warned that the shortage will last at least until April.