THE Costa del Sol will be battered by storms this weekend, forecasters have warned.

Rain and high winds are set to plague the coast from Thursday evening.

Forecaster AMET has warned that 30mm of rain will fall on Saturday, with winds reaching 30 km/h.

The downpour is expected to last into the beginning of next week.

Stuck for ideas for a wet weekend? Check out the Olive Press guide to rainy-day activities near the Costa del Sol.