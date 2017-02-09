You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “British MP’s reject amendment to Brexit bill that would protect EU citizens in the UK”.
British MP’s reject amendment to Brexit bill that would protect EU citizens in the UK
The Liberal Democrats have now vowed to get the amendment passed
rejected – as it should have been. And what ignorant little troublemaker introduced that nonsense? EU residents can have the same rights as other residents, once the Great and wonderful EU agrees to protect the rights of Brits abroad !!
And this cannot even be discussed until a50 is triggered – according to the EU.
This decision doesn’t bode well for Brits abroad. If we don’t look after their immigrants, then ours certainly won’t be secure. Tit for tat will be the order of the day, not forgetting the “permission” given to Brit racists, to up their harassment of foreigners. Much nastiness looming…