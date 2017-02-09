Depression causes one in four sick days in Spain

DEPRESSION is responsible for one in four sick days in Spain.
The condition was responsible for 24.4% of lost work days last month in the south European region, which also includes Portugal and Italy.
And anxiety was named as the reason a further 16.8% of workers took sick leave in the southern zone, part of the worst affected region for mental health-induced work absences.
According to the Instituto Hospital del Mar de Investigaciones Médicas, which conducted the study, a total of 36.3% sick days in the region were caused by mental health issues.
Poor mental health caused 27.5% of lost work days in ‘central east’ region of Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and Northern Ireland and 9.8% in Bulgaria and Romania.