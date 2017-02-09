Depression causes one in four sick days in Spain

The condition was responsible for 24.4% of lost work days last month in the south European region, which also includes Portugal and Italy

DEPRESSION is responsible for one in four sick days in Spain.

The condition was responsible for 24.4% of lost work days last month in the south European region, which also includes Portugal and Italy.

And anxiety was named as the reason a further 16.8% of workers took sick leave in the southern zone, part of the worst affected region for mental health-induced work absences.

According to the Instituto Hospital del Mar de Investigaciones Médicas, which conducted the study, a total of 36.3% sick days in the region were caused by mental health issues.

Poor mental health caused 27.5% of lost work days in ‘central east’ region of Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and Northern Ireland and 9.8% in Bulgaria and Romania.