Enjoy major world sports events with the Faberg Tour Experience

Founded by former professional tennis player Fabio Silberberg 11 years ago, the agency, which now has a sales office in Cascais, Portugal, offers unique premium packages to the main world tournaments of tennis, football, golf, Formula 1, NFL, NBA and more

THE FABERG Tour Experience has come to Europe.

Founded by former professional tennis player Fabio Silberberg 11 years ago, the agency, which now has a sales office in Cascais, Portugal, offers unique premium packages to the main world tournaments of tennis, football, golf, Formula 1, NFL, NBA and more.

The main coming events for which the agency is offering special packages are: the Rio Open (ATP 500) February 20-26th, the Miami Open (ATP 1000) March 22- April 2nd, Masters Golf in Augusta April 6-9th and the Monte Carlo Open (ATP 1000) April 16 -23rd.

The Rio Open package includes: First row and box seats, access to all courts, VIP Hospitality Lounge and Restaurant (where you might meet the players), all around private transfers, official tournament 5-star Hotel, dinner at an award-winning steakhouse, tours to main Rio attractions and so much more.

The top players confirmed for this edition are Kei Nishikori (#5 in the world), Dominic Thiem (#8) and David Ferrer (#13).

For more information about available package options and costs, contact Rodrigo Drysdale, Sales Europe or visit Fasbergeurope.com.

