Junta debating new law to foster entrepreneurs in Andalucia

A NEW law could turn Andalucia into an entrepreneurial mecca.

Politicians are currently debating the Junta’s Ley Andaluza de Fomento bill, which if passed will enable it to do much more to support and encourage entrepreneurs.

It would make the region the first in the country to have a publicly-funded entrepreneurship fund.

The law’s main aim is to increase the number of entrepreneurs in the region, thereby increasing healthy competition and generating more wealth.

Among the policies being floated within the bill are initiatives which could better help new businesses to stay afloat and prosper.