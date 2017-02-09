WATCH: ‘America first, Spain second?’ Hilarious video message to US president Donald Trump

The clip attempts to 'appeal' to Trump by highlighting its racist history and insisting that the Spanish are 'definitely not Mexican'

LAST UPDATED: 9 Feb, 2017 @ 09:59
SPAIN is the latest country to send new US president Donald Trump a welcoming message.

Satirical show Intermedio have joined the likes of Holland and Germany in asking the Donald if their country can be second in the international pecking order.

It comes after Trump exclaimed in his inauguration speech that from now on it would be ‘America first’.

The clip attempts to ‘appeal’ to Trump by highlighting its racist history and insisting that the Spanish are ‘definitely not Mexican’.

