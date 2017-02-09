You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “WATCH: ‘America first, Spain second?’ Hilarious video message to US president Donald Trump”.
WATCH: ‘America first, Spain second?’ Hilarious video message to US president Donald Trump
The clip attempts to 'appeal' to Trump by highlighting its racist history and insisting that the Spanish are 'definitely not Mexican'
O.K. I hold my hands up. Spain CAN do irony.
Proving yet again that spain can sometimes jump on the bandwagon before its out of sight. The other countries that did this days ago did a funny and good job. (this one didn’t play just now, but like popular music im sure i’ll get to hear more knockoffs next week)