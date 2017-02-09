WATCH: Spanish cops raid office in Malaga which was illegally streaming Premier League football

COPS in Malaga have raided a local Internet service provider who was providing illegal streaming of Premier League football matches online.

The Policia Nacional posted a video of the raid on Twitter, saying that they have teamed up with Premier League bosses to crack down on illegal streaming.

In the post, the Spanish Police said: “One goal against piracy! Spanish Police and Premier League join forces to raid a local ISP in Malaga(Spain) offering unauthorised matches.”

??One goal against piracy! Spanish Police and @PremierLeague join forces to raid a local ISP in Malaga(Spain)offering unauthorized matches???????? pic.twitter.com/tSlZqicdEA — Policía Nacional (@policia) February 9, 2017

The Police were informed of Y Internet’s unlawful actions by an Irdeto investigator.

Thousands across the UK and Spain illegally stream football matches.

Premier League Director of Legal Services, Kevin Plumb, said: “The raids conducted by the Spanish authorities, supported in this case by Irdeto’s expertise, are a positive example of law enforcement taking piracy and IP infringement seriously.



“This approach is essential for organisations like the Premier League – and other creative industries – as our model is predicated on the ability to market and sell rights and protect intellectual property.



“It is because of this that clubs can invest in star players and managers, and world class stadiums – the very things fans enjoy about our competition.”