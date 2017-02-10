Cost of holidays to Spain soar by 9% as hotel bosses cash in on Brits seeking safer getaways

Greece has also seen a massive 40% surge in holiday bookings

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 10 Feb, 2017 @ 10:22
4
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Cost of holidays to Spain soar by 9% as hotel bosses cash in on Brits seeking safer getaways”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

4 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. Buoyed by the governments crack down on AirBNB, the hotels have reverted back to their cock sure monopolistic behaviour.

    Hopefully it wont last.

  3. If I turn up at Tommy Cooks with only a grand I’m my grubby fist, will they tell me to do one because I’m too poor for one of their classy packages?

HAVE YOUR SAY...