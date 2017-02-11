Almost 90% of Spanish workers want to move to British 9 to 5 work day

Three out of four believed the working day should end at 6pm

ALMOST 90% of Spanish workers want to start and leave work earlier.

Spain could be moving to favour a more compact British 9 to 5 working day, according to a new study by sociological organisation Ulises.

Results showed 86% of full time employees wanted the change.

A further three out of four believed the working day should end at 6pm, while 64% signalled that they would like to turn the clocks back one hour to British GMT.

Another 67.5% of the 10,303 adult respondents showed willingness to have a lunch break of less than one hour in return for leaving earlier

But a resolute 40% told researchers that they would not be willing to bring their lunchtime forward to avoid disturbing Mediterranean meal time norms.