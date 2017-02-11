RAFAEL NADAL: Spain’s tax system doesn’t make sense

'Perhaps it would be better to go to another country with more beneficial conditions'

RAFAEL Nadal has said Spain’s tax system doesn’t make sense.

Speaking to Banco Sabadell customers in La Coruna, the tennis legend said: “In terms of managing assets, perhaps it would be better to go to another country with more beneficial conditions, but Spain is where I’m happy, with my family and friends,” he said.



“In another country, I would have double the money but be only half as happy. Money doesn’t buy happiness,”

The 30-year-old was speaking to more than 1,000 people at an event at the Palexco Auditorium.