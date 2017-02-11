RAFAEL NADAL: Spain’s tax system doesn’t make sense

'Perhaps it would be better to go to another country with more beneficial conditions'

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 10 Feb, 2017 @ 14:19
0
SHARE

RAFAEL Nadal has said Spain’s tax system doesn’t make sense.

Speaking to Banco Sabadell customers in La Coruna, the tennis legend said: “In terms of managing assets, perhaps it would be better to go to another country with more beneficial conditions, but Spain is where I’m happy, with my family and friends,” he said.


“In another country, I would have double the money but be only half as happy. Money doesn’t buy happiness,”

The 30-year-old was speaking to more than 1,000 people at an event at the Palexco Auditorium.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. We do not condone offensive comments of any kind and will result in users being blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...