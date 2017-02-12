Auditions for ITV’s Benidorm to be held in February

AUDITIONS for the next series of ITV’s hit comedy Benidorm will be held on February 24.

Hopefuls must live in the Benidorm area, but this is the only selection criteria.

“It doesn’t matter your age, race, colour or your weight”, producers have said, “we want to see every one of you.”

Auditions will take place at the Hotel Melia, from 10am to 2pm and then 4pm to 7.30pm.

Applicants must bring both their NIE number and their social security number to the audition.

The show, whose ninth series is expected to hit screens in March, has been nominated for a National Television Award.