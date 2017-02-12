You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Can you tell the difference between a satsuma and a clementine?”.
Very interesting! What I do not understand: You say, the mandarin was first introduced to the West in 1805 (via Tanger). But then you say, the Satsuma, which is a special kind of mandarin, was introduced to the West via Japan in the 16. century. So which date can we believe?
To my knowledge the Satsuma was first introduced to the West in the 19th century by the spouse of a diplomat at the US embassy in Japan.