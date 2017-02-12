Record number of birds spend winter in Andalucia

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 10 Feb, 2017 @ 14:57
0
SHARE

record-bird-numbersBIRDS are wintering in Andalucia in record numbers this year.

Almost one million migrating breeds have been recorded in the region’s wetlands, 115,000 more than in 2004, the last peak year.  

Andalucia’s environment councillor, José Fiscal, has said that higher than normal rainfall is to thank for the increase, which has heightened water levels in places such as Donana National Park, where 70% of the birds were recorded.

Fiscal said the Junta would continue to develop its protection of the region’s wetlands, which are important sites for biodiversity.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. We do not condone offensive comments of any kind and will result in users being blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...