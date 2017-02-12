You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Runners blamed for lasting damage to Spain’s protected mountain zones”.
The Spanish authorities should take a trip to Crete and see how well they look after the world famous Samaria Gorge. Well disguised litter bins along the route which is an amazing 17/18 K. We never saw any litter but then again litter does’nt seem to bother the Spanish, it’s an every day part of Spanish life.
Sadly there are lots of runners who use it as a practise who completely miss the beauty. There really is’nt any way that runners can damage anything the way the route is laid out.
Off-road runner are NOT serial litterbugs. Wrong demographic greenies