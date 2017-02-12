Spain second-best country in the world for first-time buyers

Spain saw a 2.2% increase in salaries against a 5.75% drop in property prices

10 Feb, 2017
Hong Kong Property Chinese companySPAIN has been ranked the second-best country in the world for first-time buyers.

A report by UK relocation service MoveHub analysed 33 countries by comparing property prices for 2016 with average salaries to determine the best countries for first-time buyers.

The United Arab Emirates topped the list thanks to an almost 8% drop in property prices last year.

Spain saw a 2.2% increase in salaries against a 5.75% drop in property prices, putting in second place, followed by Greece, Singapore and Switzerland.

“Countries with the highest salary growth enjoyed more affordable property prices or even prices in decline, making them the best places for first-time buyers,” said MoveHub in a statement.

 

