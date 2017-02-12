Thief who stole €30,000 of Goya jewellery thought they were ‘trinkets’

A man in his 50s made the confession after handing himself in to police in Madrid, who launched an investigation after they went missing from the prestigious Spanish gala at the Hotel Marriott Auditorium

THE thief who stole €30,000 of jewellery from the Goya film awards said he thought they were only ‘trinkets.’

A man in his 50s made the confession after handing himself in to police in Madrid, who launched an investigation after they went missing from the prestigious Spanish gala at the Hotel Marriott Auditorium.

Four sets of expensive cufflinks, one ring and some earrings by the Suarez Joyeria brand were taken by the man, who had been working at the event for a subcontracted company.

It was only when media reports revealed their true worth that the worker, who has no previous convictions, decided to admit his crime.

The jewellery, which was hidden in a dressing room, had been left over from a collection that could be borrowed by red carpet stars invited to the event.