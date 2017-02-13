Irishman arrested over bizarre death of homeless man found at Malaga airport with ham placed on buttocks and genitals placed in tuna can

13 Feb, 2017
AN Irishman has been arrested over the suspected murder of a homeless man who was found dead at Malaga airport last October.

Steven Allford, 51, was found on a bench with his trousers pulled down and ham placed on his exposed buttocks while his genitals had been placed in an empty tuna can.

Following a European arrest warrant, James O’Byrne, 58, was picked up by Spanish cops in Algeciras.

Two Finnish nationals and a Brit are still wanted by police after they were seen taunting Allford in a video that was posted on Facebook.

It was recorded the night that he died but it has since been removed from the social networking site.

