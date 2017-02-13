You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “ISIS issue ‘direct threat’ against Spain after Brits on Costa del Sol revealed as ‘top targets’ this summer”.
ISIS issue ‘direct threat’ against Spain after Brits on Costa del Sol revealed as ‘top targets’ this summer
ISIS sympathisers in Spain are being urged to 'attack, attack, attack!'
Reporting this is totally out of order. even if it is true for a respected news paper. It’s bad press like this helps ISIS scare tactics and loss of tourism that hits the local economy very hard. Not very responsible reporting.
Let’s pretend it isn’t happening eh David? The sacred cow of tourism is more important than warning people of highly possible attacks, so they may be aware and take precautions.
After all, Brexit will cause far more damage than these barmpots.