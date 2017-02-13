Manel Navarro chosen to represent Spain at Eurovision 2017

POP music fans have chosen Spain’s Eurovision entry.

Navarro, 20, gained the same

amount of public votes as other contestant Mirela Cabero Garcia in the nail-biting TV contest, leaving it to the show’s professional jury to cast the deciding vote.

He also beat Malaga’s half British Mario Jefferson, 26, and LeKlein, who was the favourite to win, along with two others.

Posting on Twitter after his win, Navarro said: “You are the best!

“Thanks to everyone, to my lover and all of the team.

“We are going to Kiev!”

