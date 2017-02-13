Manel Navarro chosen to represent Spain at Eurovision 2017

Catalan Manel Navarro will represent Spain at this year's flamboyant contest in Kiev, Ukraine with his catchy, upbeat song Do It For Your Lover

Manel Navarro eurovision 2017 Do it for your lover pic.twitter.com/402ytbmpe7 — Jose A Agraso Mal (@agraso_a) February 13, 2017

POP music fans have chosen Spain’s Eurovision entry.

Catalan Manel Navarro will represent Spain at this year’s flamboyant contest in Kiev, Ukraine with his catchy, upbeat song Do It For Your Lover.

Navarro, 20, gained the same

amount of public votes as other contestant Mirela Cabero Garcia in the nail-biting TV contest, leaving it to the show’s professional jury to cast the deciding vote.

He also beat Malaga’s half British Mario Jefferson, 26, and LeKlein, who was the favourite to win, along with two others.

Posting on Twitter after his win, Navarro said: “You are the best!

“Thanks to everyone, to my lover and all of the team.

“We are going to Kiev!”