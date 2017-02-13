You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Manel Navarro chosen to represent Spain at Eurovision 2017”.
Manel Navarro chosen to represent Spain at Eurovision 2017
Catalan Manel Navarro will represent Spain at this year's flamboyant contest in Kiev, Ukraine with his catchy, upbeat song Do It For Your Lover
Yet again a very upsetting choice that has caused a petition to be created claiming that the contest was a Tongo. Spanish for fixed result. To add insult to injury a Catalan will represent Spain when so they keep telling anyone who will listen they want Independence from Spain.
Add to that the song is half Spanish half English from a singer who has dreadful pronunciation of English and you must have a winner. Only joking it’s one of the worst songs for Eurovision I’ve heard in a longtime. A Euro Festival Fan.