Manel Navarro chosen to represent Spain at Eurovision 2017

Catalan Manel Navarro will represent Spain at this year's flamboyant contest in Kiev, Ukraine with his catchy, upbeat song Do It For Your Lover

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 13 Feb, 2017 @ 12:36
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Manel Navarro chosen to represent Spain at Eurovision 2017”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. Yet again a very upsetting choice that has caused a petition to be created claiming that the contest was a Tongo. Spanish for fixed result. To add insult to injury a Catalan will represent Spain when so they keep telling anyone who will listen they want Independence from Spain.
    Add to that the song is half Spanish half English from a singer who has dreadful pronunciation of English and you must have a winner. Only joking it’s one of the worst songs for Eurovision I’ve heard in a longtime. A Euro Festival Fan.

HAVE YOUR SAY...