Expat campaign group Bremain In Spain demands EU passports for Brits post-Brexit

EXPAT campaign group Bremain In Spain is battling for Brits living abroad to be given EU passports post-Brexit.

The group has backed the Choose Freedom Campaign, which wants Brussels to protect expats’ rights once the UK exits the EU.

Its European Citizens’ Initiative needs one million signatures from at least seven European countries for legislation to be put before the European parliament.

Bremain in Spain spokesperson Sue Wilson said: “For those living in Europe, who have been denied the opportunity to vote because of the 15-year rule, this is fantastic news.

“Whatever the result of the campaign, I hope – at the very least – that it will prove to all European governments how strongly we value our EU citizenship.”

If one million votes are collected, a delegation from the group will put their case to the European Parliament.

The group has up to a year to collect the votes, following which the European Commission will have three months to make a decision.

Around 4,000 people have voted for the initiative already, although UK citizens in France, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Austria and Portugal are barred from taking part.

The bid has been launched by Gly Hughes, a 57-year-old designer from Derbyshire.

Next Friday, writer and The Guardian journalist Giles Tremlett will talk at a Bremain In Spain meeting at La Cala Town Hall.

To vote, vist: www.bremaininspain.com/events/choose-freedom/.