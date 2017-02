THE Alhambra is set to embark upon a ‘global and integral restoration’ of the Court of the Lions.

After the emergency restoration works which are currently being carried out, a new and more in-depth project will begin.

The current work on the courtyard, which is set to cost €350,000, began in August 2016 and should be completed by March 15 of this year.

Councillor for Culture Rosa Aguilar has said that tourists will still be able to visit the site while the new project is being carried out.