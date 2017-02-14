Unromantic Valentine thieves break into Marbella sex shop but walk away empty handed

TWO thieves broke their way into a Marbella sex shop but walked out empty handed.

The unromantic duo didn’t take a single item of lingerie or sex toy as they made off into the night.

The shop owner, Laura Tona, 43, expressed her surprise that none of the valuable stock, which includes suspender belts and upmarket toys, had been taken.

“It’s totally bizarre,” she said, “They took absolutely nothing.”

Tona, from south-west London, has been running the successful store in Nueva Andalucia for seven years.

“They broke the door to enter but didn’t take any stock or cash,” she added, “it was stupid really because we clearly have security cameras, the police are dealing with it now.”

The Boudoir Boutique store, in Nueva Andalucia, sells everything from lingerie and PVC to the latest toys and gadgets.

It has since increased its security measures.