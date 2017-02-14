WATCH: Danish video implores Spaniards to protect them from skin cancer

British expats have long struggled with the harsh Spanish sun, and now it seems like the Brits are not the only ones who suffer from the burning rays.

Denmark has released a video pleading with Spaniards to ‘help a dane’ and save them from skin cancer.

On average, one Dane is killed by the disease every day, which has prompted the Danish Cancer Society and TrygFonden to launch the awareness campaign.

“Remind us that every minute counts under the Spanish sun… Remind us to stay in the shade, to put on a hat and wear sunscreen,” says a speaker in the humorous video.

The video shows a choir of lobster-red Danes marked with bad tan lines signing in a choir while the man speaks.

The video is posted on a campaign website, while also contains more serious information and advice about skin cancer.