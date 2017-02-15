You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Britain and the US march lockstep into yesterday”.
It must feel strange to be in the minority. To have views that most people disagree with. And to have the dangerous attitude that democracy is wrong. God help us from the likes of you.
The majority of people have decided enough is enough with the unelected money sucking monster of the EU. You wait and see what happens in the next lot of elections across europe!!
and its the likes of you that are to blame for the failing of the EU – not addressing peoples concerns, not discussing issues in a polite manner, constantly being rude, dismissive, offensive, and spouting dangerous ideas about not respecting peoples opinions and votes.