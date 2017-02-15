You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Calls to turn former toxic wasteland in Malaga into giant urban park”.
Decontamination of a refinery site to make it safe for people, especially children crawling on the ground, is very, very expensive and requires removal and decontamination of thousands of tons of soil. I would doubt that Spain has the technical expertise and money to do this correctly.
This kind of project would open many doors for collusion and stealing funds as it would need to be funded by Brussels.