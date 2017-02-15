Football referees in Andalucia ‘afraid’ of assault on the job

FOOTBALL referees in Andalucia have revealed they fear being assaulted by fans or players while at work.

A Facebook page has been set up by an informal union of referees to document the violence they suffer on the pitch.

Sevillano referee Felipe Gutierrez said that fear of violence is discouraging young people from joining the profession.

Juan Antonio Alvarez, a referee from Cadiz, said many are ‘afraid’ of refereeing matches in which they may be injured by players or fans.

A state commission set up to investigate abuse and intolerance in sport reported 115 attacks on referees over the 2015-2016 season.