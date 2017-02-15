Why taking advice when purchasing a home is always a good idea

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 15 Feb, 2017 @ 12:54
1
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Why taking advice when purchasing a home is always a good idea”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

SHARE
Previous articleNow is the best time to buy a property in Spain
Next articleLa Sala announces expansion plans under new CEO
Campbell Ferguson, FRICS, working from Estepona since 2001 plus three years in Madrid, is at the heart of the Survey Spain Network, which links 15 RICS qualified chartered surveyors located all round Spain and the Canary and Balearic Islands. Tel: 34 952 923 520 Fax: 34 951 239 216 Email: [email protected] From UK Direct: 0870 800 3520

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. Fundamental errors in this article. As we have seen, time and time again, lawyers cannot ensure that paperwork is totally correct and that a property is “legal”. Sure, your surveyor can point out issues with land plot sizes, and the accuracy of the technical aspects of a property, but they have no idea, whatsoever, in its legality. Legaility can even be removed retrospectively, as we have seen in Marbella, so Spain remains high risk, and there’s no solution in sight.

HAVE YOUR SAY...