You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Why taking advice when purchasing a home is always a good idea”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Why taking advice when purchasing a home is always a good idea”.
Fundamental errors in this article. As we have seen, time and time again, lawyers cannot ensure that paperwork is totally correct and that a property is “legal”. Sure, your surveyor can point out issues with land plot sizes, and the accuracy of the technical aspects of a property, but they have no idea, whatsoever, in its legality. Legaility can even be removed retrospectively, as we have seen in Marbella, so Spain remains high risk, and there’s no solution in sight.