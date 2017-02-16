You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Ashya King ‘cancer free and back at school’ in Spain after treatment row with the UK’s NHS”.
You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “Ashya King ‘cancer free and back at school’ in Spain after treatment row with the UK’s NHS”.
The Proton Beam therapy centre is well under way at the Christie Hospital in Manchester England. The preparatory construction is complete and the equipment is due for installation this June. Treatment (approx. 750 patients a year) will commence shortly after. It is likely that the Ashya King case had a strong influence on this unit being installed. There is also one under way at University College London Hospitals.
Many people are due to benefit from this family’s efforts on behalf of their child. Good luck Ashya.