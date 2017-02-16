‘Don’t let them win’: Security expert urges Brits to holiday in Spain despite ‘ISIS threat’

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 16 Feb, 2017 @ 11:00
2
SHARE

You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “‘Don’t let them win’: Security expert urges Brits to holiday in Spain despite ‘ISIS threat’”.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

2 COMMENTS

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

  1. this is what terrorism is all about………idol threats by weak people…..if we take any note of these threats we have lost and given in…..there is more chance of getting knocked down by a bus…!!!!!

HAVE YOUR SAY...