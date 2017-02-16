You are currently browsing comments. If you would like to return to the full story, you can read the full entry here: “‘Don’t let them win’: Security expert urges Brits to holiday in Spain despite ‘ISIS threat’”.
this is what terrorism is all about………idol threats by weak people…..if we take any note of these threats we have lost and given in…..there is more chance of getting knocked down by a bus…!!!!!
What threat from ISIS? The reason Brits are staying at home this year is because of the slump in the pound.