EXCLUSIVE: British expats demand answers after being repeatedly targeted by robbers in Marbella

Thieves have stolen thousands over the past few weeks

A BRITISH sex shop owner has become the latest victim of a wave of robberies rocking the Marbella area.

Laura Tona, 43, owner of Boudoir Boutique in Nueva Andalucia, is one of over ten victims of the gang over the last few weeks.

“I was fortunate that they took nothing, but others have not been so lucky,” Tona told the Olive Press.

“I wish they could be stopped, they’re ruining people’s businesses, you would think someone would have put an end to it by now.”

Expat Tom Gagen, 34, who owns the Den Bar in Nueva Andalucia, has had three robberies at his expat haunt in just two months.

“They first hit us on December 12 and again a few a weeks later, they went straight for the cash in the till and took our safe, they took thousands.”

Gagen, from Sheffield, stepped up his security, but that didn’t stop them trying again just last week.

“Unbelievably they came back but I was here and made enough noise to scare them off, it’s ridiculous, people are turning up to their businesses not knowing what they’re going to find.”

He added: “I haven’t heard a thing since reporting the crime to the police.”

During the same night, nearby restaurant Vovem was hit in the early hours and had a ‘considerable amount’ – at least €2,000 – stolen from the register.

It was the third time they were targeted in just two weeks.

Meanwhile, just around the corner, Scottish expat David Morrison, from Galloway, has had his Scandi Supermarket and house robbed.

“They emptied the cash register and stole cash from our home,” said Morrison, “we reported it to the police but they haven’t been in touch since.”

On the same night, two men in balaclavas brandishing crowbars stormed into the nearby Coviran supermarket and ripped out the cash register before speeding off on a moped.

Bar Grana, the Los Naranjos chicken shop, the Taj Mahal restaurant, Antonio’s restaurant, the Makkafe cafe and others have all also been targeted since January.

The group are now getting together to demand action from the police.

“It is not good enough what is being done,” said Morrison. “It is a big problem.”

National Police insisted they could not comment on the cases ‘at this time’.