Spanish badminton star rumoured to be opening academy in India

A SPANISH badminton ace may be opening an academy in India.

World number one Carolina Marin from Huelva is rumoured to be in talks with the chief minister of Nagaland about helping to create a centre in the north eastern part of the country.

The Nagaland Post reported that she and her coach Fernando Rivas want to help develop the sport in the impoverished region but that the state’s government has yet to respond.

Marin, 23, currently plays for the Hyderabad Hunters in the main badminton league in India, where badminton continues to gain in popularity.