WATCH: Teacher in Spain becomes internet sensation after furiously smashing laptop in front of students

It is not known if authorities have become involved

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 16 Feb, 2017 @ 15:35
1
SHARE

A TEACHER in Spain has become an internet sensation after a video of him smashing a laptop in front of his students went viral. 

In a fit of rage, the Valencia-based teacher smashes the computer to pieces over what he perceived as a ‘lack of respect’ being shown by the student.

The teacher can be heard saying: “I am asking for a bit of effort. I am asking you for a bit of effort to learn this. We are taking 20 minutes to learn this, 20 f*****g minutes”.

It is assumed the school is fee-paying as the student, said to be called Dani Mateo, retorts: “I am paying for this, retard, am not I?”

The infuriated teacher responds: “What? How dare you say retarded? Perhaps you should stop even trying and do b****r all Dani Mateo, I cannot afford it otherwise.”

He then grabs a laptop and destroys it by smashing it against the desk several times.

It is not known if authorities have become involved.

 

 

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

JOIN THE CONVERSATION...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...