Air steward arrested in Spain with €40,000 in cash stolen from Ryanair

17 Feb, 2017 @ 16:32
ryanair-b737-800-aftertakeoff-arpA RYANAIR steward has been arrested in Spain for stealing €40,000 from his employer.  

The 20-year-old was stopped as he tried to board a flight from Gran Canaria to Sevilla.

The money was detected by an airport security scanner, and Guardia Civil officers detained the man when he was unable to explain where it came from.

They found around €40,000 in several currencies, including sterling, euro and Swedish krona.

The steward allegedly confessed to using a key to take money from a safe in a Ryanair office in the early hours of the morning.

