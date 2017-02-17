British supermarkets to reduce Spanish imports following vegetable crisis

BRITISH supermarkets are set to shift focus to UK suppliers following Spain’s vegetable shortage.

Morrisons has said that it will recruit 200 more UK food suppliers in a bid to reduce the ‘dangerous’ reliance on foreign imports.

Just 52% of what Brits consume comes from British farmers, the supermarket added.

This comes after a report from Leeds University urged Britain to ‘protect and incentivise’ local food production.

British supermarkets have been forced to ration vegetables in recent weeks, as bad weather in Spain has led to a shortage in supply.

Spain is one of the biggest vegetable exporters in the world, and the county’s economy is heavily reliant on this industry.