Mariano Rajoy pledges to defend British expats in Spain post-Brexit

THE Spanish Prime Minister has said that he hopes ‘nothing is going to change’ for British expats in Spain.

“I am absolutely convinced that we will reach an agreement so that these people will not be affected by political decisions,” he told AFP in an interview last week.

This comes after Rajoy told Theresa May that he wanted an ‘early agreement‘ on expat rights.

He said that negotiations will begin after an EU summit that will take place once Britain formally begins divorce proceedings.

Many British expats are concerned about the UK’s split from the EU, with a recent campaign fighting for Brits in Spain to be given EU passports.

Rajoy also used the interview to reiterate that he would use Brexit to renegotiate the status of Gibraltar.

“We are going to ask that all decisions affecting Gibraltar be made bilaterally between the United Kingdom and Spain,” he said.