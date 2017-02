POLITICIANS are calling for controls on rent prices in Barcelona and Madrid.

City administrations have called on the national government to amend the rental law as rising prices have begun pricing out locals.

Cushman & Wakefield forecast that average residential rental prices will increase by 10% this year in Madrid, and 5% in Barcelona.

New figures from the Spanish property portal Idealista.com show that rental yields are also rising, implying that rents are rising faster than house prices.