Specsavers calls for food bank donations on the Costa del Sol

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 17 Feb, 2017 @ 17:42
0
SHARE

specsSPECSAVERS is collecting food donations for the Costa del Sol food bank Bancosol.

Food can be donated at Specsavers branches in Marbella and Fuengirola.

The campaign will run until February 28, when the food will be handed over to Bancosol.

The opticians are asking for donations of non-perishable food.

In particular Bancosol is in need of oil, tinned fish, preserved meat and canned soups or stews.

Bancosol has been operating on the Costa del Sol for nearly 20 years. In 2016 the organisation distributed six million kilos of food to 50,000 people in Malaga province.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...